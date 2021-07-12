Traffic Advisory: Crash shuts portion of Main Road in Aquebogue

The SUV flipped onto its side after striking a pole on Main Road in Aquebogue. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A portion of Main Road was closed to traffic in Aquebogue following a single-car crash Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Road. Traffic was closed in both directions between Shade Tree Lane and Edgar Avenue backing up traffic along the busy corridor.

The car was heading east when the driver lost control, hit a pole and flipped the vehicle, police said. The driver, a man, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The car was cleared from the roadway at about 1:30 p.m. and the road was expected to reopen soon.