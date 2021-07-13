Irene D. Barkley of Bellport, formerly of Riverhead, died July 11, 2021, at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. She was 60.

Ms. Barkley was born Jan. 8, 1961, in Riverhead to Jeff and Agnes (White) Parrish. She was a 1979 graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead.

Family said she enjoyed traveling and that taking care of people “was her thing.”

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Johnnie; her children, Niya Parrish, Nina Parrish, Nacola Barkley and Nadayza Barkley, all of Bellport; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Virginia Peele and Jeff and Rodney Parrish of North Carolina, Marcella Monroe of Mastic and Ruthann Parrish of Bellport.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead and Saturday, July 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.