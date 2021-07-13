Cops: Teen charged for graffiti incidents in both Southampton, Riverhead

The graffiti marked near Oak Avenue in Flanders. (Credit: Southampton Town police)

Southampton Town police arrested a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly responsible for “tagging” guardrails, bus shelters, buildings, electronic panels and light poles in both Riverhead and Southampton.

A community response officer witnessed the boy, who was not identified due to his age, defacing an electric pane and light pole near Oak Avenue in Flanders at about 3:20 p.m. Monday. The officer followed the boy, who attempted to flee and was quickly stopped, according to police. The boy allegedly resisted arrest and the officer sustained a minor injury.

The officer was treated at the scene by the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and did not require a hospital visit.

Police took the boy to headquarters and contacted his parents. He was charged with approximately 20 counts of criminal mischief and making graffiti for several cases within Southampton Town and will face 15 additional charges in Riverhead Town, according to Southampton police.

He was released to his parents on an appearance ticket for Family Court.