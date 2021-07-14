Jill Ann Ohl of Cutchogue died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loved ones. She was 64 years old.

Jill was born Aug. 16, 1956, in Freeport, N.Y., to Jacqueline (Spinelli) and Joseph M. DeRoy. After high school, she went on to attain her bachelor’s degree in pathology and audiology and then her master’s degree as a teacher of the deaf from Adelphi University.

On June 13, 1987, Jill married the love of her life, Clifford Ohl, in Stewart Manor, N.Y., and together they had two children. She worked for the East Rockaway Church of the Nazarene for 19 years as a teacher, administrator and director of the church’s nursery school, named Little Pebbles Nursery School. She was a member of the East Rockaway Church of the Nazarene and True Light Assembly of God Church in Southold.

Jill is survived by her husband, Cliff; children, Elizabeth Ohl of Bayside, N.Y., and Timothy Ohl of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchild, Olympia Ohl; and brother, Joseph DeRoy of Massapequa, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place during the 3 o’clock hour, with Pastor Keith Benson officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries.

