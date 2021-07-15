Homicide detectives investigating skeletal remains found in Riverhead

An aerial view of the property at 515 Marcy Ave., which is home to St. John Paul II Regional School. (Credit: Google Maps)

Suffolk County police homicide detectives are investigating skeletal remains found Thursday morning in Riverhead.

Police said the remains were found at 515 Marcy Ave., which is the address of St. John Paul II Regional School, and homicide detectives were notified at 10:15 a.m. Investigators have determined the cause of death to be non-criminal.

An identification is being withheld pending notification of kin, police said.

A police spokesperson said they did not have information on who found the skeletal remains.

Sean Dolan, the director of communications for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, said the remains were not found on the school property.

“We are cooperating with police in this ongoing investigation,” he said.

St. John Paul II Regional school was previously known as St. Isidore School.