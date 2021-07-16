Bus company fires drunken driver, Detectives investigate skeletal remains found in Riverhead

DianeJuergens, 61, of Ridge, leaves Riverhead Town Justice Court after being arraigned on driving while intoxicated charges Wednesday. (Credit: James Carbone for Newsday)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 16.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Bus company fires drunken driver who allegedly drove 3x over legal limit with young scouts on board

Homicide detectives investigating skeletal remains found in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Attorney: Brinkmann fight is ‘far from over,’ as judge rules in favor of town

Town Hall Notebook: Updates on ADA grant, Cedar Beach Road parking ban

NORTHFORKER

Best places to find sunflowers on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 17

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.