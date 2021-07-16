Cops: Victim robbed after withdrawing money at ATM late Thursday

Riverhead Town police are investigating a robbery that occurred late Thursday night when a man robbed a victim who had just taken money out of an ATM at Chase Bank on West Main Street.

Police were called shortly before midnight and the victim stated he had been forcibly robbed in the bank’s parking lot. Police searched for a green pickup truck and could not locate it within the nearby area.

Detectives responded and further investigation found that the victim was attempting to leave the parking lot in his vehicle when he was stopped by the suspect in the older model, extended cab pickup truck. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and a fight ensued as the suspect ripped it from the victim’s hands and stole the money that had just been withdrawn. Police did not say how much money was stolen.

The pickup fled eastbound after turning onto East Main Street.

The victim sustained an injury to his mouth during the fight and declined medical attention at the scene.

Police said the suspect is described as Black, under the age of 30, tall with a thin build. He may have been accompanied by two women, one of whom is described as white with blonde hair and possibly in her late 50s. A more detailed description of the other woman was not available, only that she was Black.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.