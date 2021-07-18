Cops: SCPD, Wading River FD rescue woman in Long Island Sound

A Suffolk police helicopter directed the Wading River Fire Department to the woman in Long Island Sound. (Credit: SCPD)

A flotation device dropped from a Suffolk County police helicopter helped a Sayville woman stay afloat after she ended up nearly one mile offshore in Long Island Sound Sunday morning.

Suffolk County police and members of the Wading River Fire Department helped rescue the woman who was in distress while swimming in the Sound off Shoreham beach.

A woman called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. to report that she had lost sight of her friend, 21-year-old Johanna Scheiber, according to Suffolk police.

Marine Bureau officer Gregory Stroh, officers from the Seventh Precinct and the aviation unit responded. The officers interviewed the called and helped direct the helicopter to the search area. The helicopter, with aviation section Sgt. John Vahey, officer David Rosante and Stony Brook University Hospital flight paramedic Chris Barnes on board, located the woman. Mr. Barnes and Mr. Rosante dropped flotation devices from the helicopter to the swimmer.

Members of the Wading River Fire Department then located the woman and brought her on board their boat to bring back to shore.

Ms. Scheiber was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. (See video below)