Dorothy A. Fraser of Riverhead died July 16, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. She was 81 years old.

Dorothy was born in Greenport Sept. 15, 1939, to Charles and Josephine Lapinski. She graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a teaching assistant in the Riverhead Central School District for 39 years.

Dorothy had been a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead since she was a child. She was a devout Catholic and a contributor to the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald L. Fraser; her son, Bruce Fraser, and daughter-in-law, Debra; her daughter, Cathy Fraser; her grandson Scott Fraser and his wife, Julia; and her grandson Christopher Fraser and his wife, Kaitlyn. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Wienski of California; Charles J. Lapinski and his wife, Jean; and Sharon Yakaboski and her husband, Stanley.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Basilica of the National Shrine, 400 Michigan Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20017.

