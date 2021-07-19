Linda D. Tupper of Calverton died July 16, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 72.

She was born in Brightwaters Nov. 20, 1948, to Robert and Ruth Metcalfe. She graduated from Bay Shore High School and Suffolk County Community College in Stony Brook, then earned a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s College, where she was later an adjunct professor.

She married Richard Thomas in 1986 and worked as a registered nurse at Eastern Long Island Stony Brook Hospital.

Family described her as “a true and loyal friend” and said she loved to visit casinos.

Ms. Tupper is survived by her husband, Randy Thomas, of Calverton; her children, Thomas Tupper Jr. of California and Shannon Bradley of Southampton; her brother, Robert Metcalfe; two grandchildren, Ella and Kenneth; and a great-granddaughter, Amber.

Memorial visiting hours will be held Friday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

