Riverhead Raceway: Pederson, Handley, Antos come up winners

Scott Pedersen of Shirley won his third Figure Eight event of the year while Jack Handley Jr. of Medford (Super Pro Trucks) and Dave Antos of Lindenhurst (Street Stocks) earned their second wins of the season at Riverhead Raceway Saturday.

Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge finished second to Pedersen in the Figure Eight. Allan Pedersen of Shirley was third.

Handley earned earning his 11th career win in Super Pro Trucks, tying him with Pat Smith for ninth on the all-time win list. Sean Glennon of Northport was second while Matt Triola of Bay Shore came in third.

Antos, the defending Street Stock champion, led all 30 laps of the feature event for his ninth career win, tying him with former champion Eric Zeh of Selden for the all-time lead in Street Stock wins. It was his second win of the season. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place was second and Brian McCormack claimed third.

The Bandolero was split into two 15-lap feature events, Groups A and B. In the 15-lap Group A feature, for the second time this year, Chevy Rommeney of Bohemia was the winner. He finished ahead of second-place Darren Krantz Jr. of Huntington and third-place Richie Helger Jr. of Tiberton, R.I., making his first ever Riverhead start. Wayne Meyer Jr. of Calverton won the Group B race. The next two finishers were Austin Allen of East Hampton and Julianna Kramer of Jamesport.

Jarrett Campbell of Yaphank won his first career race in a 40-lap Truck Enduro after starting 11th on the grid. Former champion Phil LaManna of Smithtown was the runner-up, with last week’s winner, Mariah Lawrence of Southampton, third.

John Palmeri of Lindenhurst, starting 12th in the 49 car field, picked up his first 4/6-Cylinder Enduro win. Zach Tyler of Cutchogue was second and Ryan Warren of Indialantic, Fla., third.

Kevin Rommeney of East Meadow, a New York City MTA bus driver, prevailed in a School Bus Demolition Derby.