Former Mattituck resident Brittany M. Blados of Groveland, Fla., died at her home in Florida Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was 31 years old.

She was born Aug. 29, 1989, to Diane (Strebel) and Anthony J. Blados. She grew up in Mattituck, graduating from Mattituck High School in 2007. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the music group from Sacred Heart Parish for masses, weddings or any other celebration of life alongside her mom and sister Megan.

Brittany was a very loving, kind-hearted person. She enjoyed drawing, cooking and baking. She was part of a big family, surrounded by so many aunts, uncles and cousins, where she would try to convince them that the best snack was frozen green beans. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved the most. Whenever you needed a friend, she was there. Stories will go on and on about our Britt, which will always bring smiles to our faces.

With her fiancé, Matt Burghardt, by her side, Brittany’s greatest joy were her children. She adored them, they were her world: Landon Michael, Kaytlyn Marie and MacKenzie Nicole. Brittany’s light will endlessly shine through them and guide them.

Sometimes you have to walk ahead of those you love, so they can wander around a bit. And that’s okay, just stay on the same path – so when they’re done, you can find each other. Until then, Brittany, you will be forever in our hearts.

The family received friends Thursday, July 15, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated July 16 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

This is a paid notice.