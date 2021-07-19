William G. Hubbard of Riverhead died July 17, 2021, at the Westhampton Care Center. He was born in Riverhead Jan. 22, 1931, to Cornelia (Schnatz) and William Byron Hubbard.

Bill grew up in Riverhead working on the family duck farm. After graduating from high school, he went on to Farmingdale State College to obtain a degree in animal husbandry. In 1951, he returned to work on the duck farm with his father and together they ran a successful business for 30 years.

In February 1955, he joined his dad and uncles in the Red Bird Hook & Ladder Company of the Riverhead Fire Department and gave 60 years of service to his community. The last 15 years, he was in charge of the antique “Red Jacket” and responsible for participating in parades, musters and demonstrations. He also served as trustee from Suffolk County on the Long Island Antique Fire Apparatus Association.

Bill was a member of the Riverhead Knights of Columbus Council 928 for over 60 years and served as Grand Knight from 1996 to1998. He was also secretary-treasurer of the Columbus Club for 20 years.

After retiring, Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling and several cruises on the QEII through the Panama Canal. They also joined the Seaside Swingers of Hampton Bays, where they enjoyed square dancing. They met many wonderful friends and for 20 years traveled near and far square dancing in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas and on the Mississippi Queen.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 64 years, Winnifred B. Hubbard, and their nieces Sandra (Richard) Schiavi and Kathleen (Michael) Reynolds and their children, Michael and Brian Schiavi and Ned and Madeline Reynolds of Massachusetts.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Services will be held at a later time.

