North Fork is ‘hurting’ for firefighters, COVID-19 cases on gradual uptick
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
North Fork is ‘hurting’ for volunteer firefighters
As vaccination rate slows, cases of COVID-19 gradually on uptick
Overdose deaths down locally this year as numbers soared nationally in 2020
Update: Police identify woman who died in submerged vehicle
Cops: Two girls reported missing from Little Flower
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 24
Soul of the Party: The couple behind American Beech and the transformation of Stirling Square
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.