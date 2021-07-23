Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding, Developments raise concern about water supply

Flooding on the Peconic Riverfront in downtown Riverhead in 2018. Global warming was cited as one reason for update to the master plan, which was last done in 2003. (Credit: Kelly Zegers/file)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Experts: Long Island could see ‘very strong increase’ of flooding in two decades

New developments raise concern about sufficient water availability

Town officials say extensive input given into review of solar farm in Calverton

Riverhead Youth Coalition encourages Town Board to think about ways to prevent marijuana use among teens

NORTHFORKER

The Map: Find your perfect picnic spot

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with rain possible on Sunday.