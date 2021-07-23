Cops: Two charged with burglary for breaking into Aquebogue home

Riverhead Town police outside a Main Road home in Aquebogue last Friday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

An investigation into a home burglary last week in Aquebogue resulted in two arrests, Riverhead Town police announced Friday.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress last Friday at a Main Road home near Route 105. The two suspects reportedly stole a jar of money, other cash and left the home with a rifle. The suspects both fled prior to officers arriving at the scene and the search of the area, with assistance of a Suffolk Police helicopter, did not yield any results.

The investigation led to the arrests Thursday of Courtland Bonalde, 40, and Rose Pittman, 43, both of whom police said were homeless. They were charged with felony first-degree burglary.

Mr. Bonalde was in violation of parole and is also being held on the parole warrant.

Police said the investigation is still active and anyone with information about other crimes that may have been committed by the suspects should contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

Both suspects are being held for arraignment.

Suffolk police charged Mr. Bonalde in 2015 with multiple counts of robbery for holdups at 7-Elevens in western Suffolk.