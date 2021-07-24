Fireworks show set to conclude annual Jamesport Fire Department carnival

The carnival concludes Saturday evening with a fireworks show. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Jamesport Fire Department’s annual Carnival concludes Saturday evening with a fireworks show.

Fire departments from across the East End participated in Wednesday evening’s parade down Main Road to formally kick off the carnival. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. today. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m.

The carnival is held at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue. Click here for more information.

See photos from the parade here:

(Photos by Tim Gannon)