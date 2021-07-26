Riverhead Raceway: Soper speeds to second Modifieds win

As they say, there’s a first time for everything.

Former champion Kyle Soper of Manorville became the first repeat NASCAR Modifieds winner this season at Riverhead Raceway when he won a 50-lap main event Saturday night, padding his championship lead in the process.

Soper held the lead for the final five laps, driving off to his 21st career win, tying him for 18th on the all-time win list with Fred Harbach and Dan Jivanelli.

John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville rebounded nicely from an early-race spin to roar back to a runner-up finish. His son, J.B. Fortin, also recovered from early-race woes to finish third. Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills and Craig Lutz of Miller Place were fourth and fifth, respectively.

A 60-lap memorial race honoring Late Model legend Paul McElearney saw defending champion Jeremy McDermott turn in a dominating performance, leading all 60 laps en route to his second win of the season. It was reminiscent of the sort of performances McElearney, a 45-time Late Model winner and seven-time track champion, put on when he competed. It was McElearney’s 23rd career win. Chris Turbush of Wading River withstood pressure from J.B. Fortin for second place.

Defending Crate Modified champion Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches found his way back to victory lane, taking first in a 40-lap event for his second win of 2021 and fourth of his career. Mark Stewart of Riverhead was second and Alex Colasanto of Selden came in third.

Defending Blunderbust champion Tom Pickerell of Huntington notched his first win of the season, a 20-lap feature, for his 29th career victory. He was followed by Max Handley of Medford and Cody Triola of Bay Shore.

Jason Castaldo of Shirley scored his second Legend Race Car win of the season, a 20-lapper. The next two finishers were Kevin Nowak of Medford and George Tomko Jr. of Aquebogue.

For the third time this season Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon won an Eight-Cylinder Enduro, leading all 40 laps. James Muench of Patchogue was second and Pat Collins of Southampton third.