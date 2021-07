Riverhead Fire Department volunteers were directing traffic on Route 58 Monday evening as an electrical issue caused traffic lights along the busy corridor to stop working.

As of around 5:15 p.m. traffic was closed on Mill Road between the entrance at Home Depot and Stop and Shop.

A PSEG crew was on the scene and volunteer firefighters doused a small fire on the grass nearby.

The issues have caused slight delays in that area of Route 58.