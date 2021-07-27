Governor announces new vaccine initiative, Riverhead improves bond rating
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 27.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor announces new initiative to reach vaccine hesitant residents in local communities
Riverhead Town’s bond rating increases for first time since 2008
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck woman competes for Miss New York USA
Southold Yacht Club hosts over 170 junior sailors for regatta
NORTHFORKER
Our readers share their picks for Best of the North Fork in food and drink
North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious new construction with farmhouse charm
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.