Governor announces new vaccine initiative, Riverhead improves bond rating

Governor Andrew Cuomo in June. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor announces new initiative to reach vaccine hesitant residents in local communities

Riverhead Town’s bond rating increases for first time since 2008

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck woman competes for Miss New York USA

Southold Yacht Club hosts over 170 junior sailors for regatta

NORTHFORKER

Our readers share their picks for Best of the North Fork in food and drink

North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious new construction with farmhouse charm

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.