Cops: Woman arrested under Leandra’s Law after motorists assist in shutting off her vehicle

A Greenlawn woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law after she was allegedly driving while intoxicated with a 10-year-old child in the car Monday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The woman was allegedly stopped with her car running and in the drive position for an extended period at the entrance to the Willow Pond Condominium Community at Willow Pond Drive near Sound Avenue. Police were notified at about 4:17 p.m. as another driver who was stopped behind the Toyota sedan waiting to enter Willow Pond Drive realized something may be wrong with the driver.

The motorist approached the Toyota and noticed the driver, identified as Anne Hansen, 52, appeared to be “semi-conscious, very disoriented with slurred speech,” police said. Another motorist realized the car was still in drive and was able to reach in to put it in park, turn the engine off and remove the keys from the ignition.

At that point, another person dialed 911 while one of the motorists remained with the vehicle until the first patrol unit arrived.

Police determined Ms. Hansen was intoxicated and she was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it an automatic felony to drive while intoxicated with a minor. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police impounded her vehicle and Ms. Hansen was held for arraignment. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.