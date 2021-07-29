Governor mandating vaccines for state health care workers, Security cameras being installed
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 29.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor says local governments should ‘seriously consider CDC guidelines’
Security cameras now set for installation at Grangebel Park, officials say
Baseball: No drama for Cardiac Cats as Riverhead falls in Game 1 of HCBL Championship Series
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town’s police advisory committee highlights staffing concerns
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 30
Rose Hill owner purchases historic Mattituck farm and plans a “spectacular” new vineyard
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast for tonight with a low around 66.