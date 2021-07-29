Governor mandating vaccines for state health care workers, Security cameras being installed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides an update on COVID-19 during a media briefing Monday. (Credit:Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 29.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor says local governments should ‘seriously consider CDC guidelines’

Security cameras now set for installation at Grangebel Park, officials say

Baseball: No drama for Cardiac Cats as Riverhead falls in Game 1 of HCBL Championship Series

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town’s police advisory committee highlights staffing concerns

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 30

Rose Hill owner purchases historic Mattituck farm and plans a “spectacular” new vineyard

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in the forecast for tonight with a low around 66.