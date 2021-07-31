Blotters: Riverside man charged with assault after hitting someone with wrench

Southampton police arrested Ruben Estrada, 43, of Riverside in his hometown last Tuesday for second-degree assault.

According to a police report, Mr. Estrada injured someone by hitting them with a wrench.

• Police stopped Jose Quitocapon, 23, of Riverhead Saturday for failing to stay in his lane while driving in Riverside.

Mr. Quitocapon was arrested after a police DMV inquiry showed that he was driving with a suspended client identification. His vehicle was impounded and towed to police headquarters.

Mr. Quitocapon has been charged with moving from lane unsafely, alcohol-related aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle without a circumvent interlock and driving without a license. He’s been released on uniform traffic tickets.

• Angelica Rodriguez, 36, of Flanders was arrested in Hampton Bays last Wednesday for driving with a suspended registration after an insurance lapse since late December 2020, police said.

She was charged with a motor vehicle violation and released with uniform traffic tickets, to appear in court at a later date.

• Police arrested Scott Alton, 52, of Riverhead in Riverside Saturday for public consumption of alcohol. He was processed and released in the field.

• An unknown person defaced a check Monday morning and then cashed it for $9,000 in Jamesport, according to Riverhead Town police. The matter has been turned over to the detective division.

Additional information was not available.

• Charles Roach, age and address unavailable, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and one court of criminal obstruction of breathing early Saturday morning at the Greenview Motel on West Main Street.

• Daniel Mallahan, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation following his arrest last Wednesday afternoon on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

•Someone stole $3,000 worth of gift cards from a home on Haverton Court in Riverhead in what police described as a scheme to defraud. Additional information was not available.

• Someone threw eggs at a car on West Main Street on Riverhead Friday night, according to police.

• A woman stole $60 worth of men’s clothing from the Hanes Brands store at Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon and then fled on foot.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.