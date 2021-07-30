Town officials pitch demolition of two buildings for Town Square, Pedestrian fatally struck at Riverside traffic circle

The former Twin Fork Bicycle building is slated to be demolished as part of the new Town Square. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town officials pitch case to state representatives for demolishing two buildings for Town Square

Cops: Pedestrian fatally struck at Riverside traffic circle

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mosquito sample found in Southold tests positive for West Nile virus

Hashamomuck Marine Waterway Access Site is officially open in Southold

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s this weekend.