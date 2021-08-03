Governor says mask mandate needs to come from local governments, Iconic Big Duck in Flanders turns 90
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Governor urges local governments to follow CDC guidance on masks, but no mandate coming from state
Iconic Big Duck in Flanders turns 90
Riverhead Raceway: Delaney goes from wedding to victory lane
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town denies event applications for Mattituck restaurant
NORTHFORKER
Inside the Artists’ Studio: Rainer Gross, Cutchogue
North Fork Dream Home: Bright and airy bayfront beach cottage
North Fork TV Festival returns Wednesday with an emphasis on storytelling
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.