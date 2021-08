Irene Dickerson of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died Aug. 2, 2021, in Toms River, N.J. She was 99.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.