AG report concludes governor sexually harassed women, County announces $100M initiative for farmland preservation

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

AG report concludes governor sexually harassed multiple women

County announces $100M initiative for farmland preservation

Prosecutor: Camp driver had beer on bus, twice passed stop to pick up more campers

Cutchogue beekeeper saves 30,000 honeybees in church steeple

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

No injuries reported as more than 40 firefighters battle blaze at The Dory

NORTHFORKER

Tapas night at Goodfood. is the small bite capper to a perfect day at the beach

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Kelly Franké, Center Moriches

WEATHER

Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.