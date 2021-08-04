AG report concludes governor sexually harassed women, County announces $100M initiative for farmland preservation
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 4.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
AG report concludes governor sexually harassed multiple women
County announces $100M initiative for farmland preservation
Prosecutor: Camp driver had beer on bus, twice passed stop to pick up more campers
Cutchogue beekeeper saves 30,000 honeybees in church steeple
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
No injuries reported as more than 40 firefighters battle blaze at The Dory
NORTHFORKER
Tapas night at Goodfood. is the small bite capper to a perfect day at the beach
Inside the Artists’ Studio: Kelly Franké, Center Moriches
WEATHER
Expect rain later today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.