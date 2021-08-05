Arianna McMorris serves as ‘supervisor for a day’ in Riverhead

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar introduces Arianna McMorris as the supervisor of the day at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Arianna McMorris of Wading River was the Riverhead Town Supervisor for a Day at Town Hall Tuesday, where she informally took Supervisor Yvette Aguiar’s job. Ms. McMorris, 19, is a student studying music with a minor in education. She also works as a swimming instructor, and is active in theater.

The “supervisor for a day” honor isn’t the first in Arianna’s family.

Her mother, Alisa, also held the title 38 years ago on Sept. 20, 1983, when she was 8 years old. Joe Janoski was supervisor at the time. Alisa earned the honor at the time after winning Riverhead Free Library’s “Super Reader” contest, having read the most books on summer vacation.

Arianna is a social media advisor for the Andrew McMorris Foundation that was formed in memory of her brother, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2018. Alisa and her husband John are the co-presidents of the foundation, which provides scholarships to students and promotes advocacy and legislative change to limit drunken driving.