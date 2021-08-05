Riverhead Town to bring back Zoom for public hearings, Local high jumper is All-American

With his sixth-place finish at the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Jacksonville, Fla., high jumper Blake Wehr of Wading River became an all-American for the second time in three years. (File Photo)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town to bring back Zoom for public hearings

Track and Field: Wehr an all-American at National Junior Olympic Championships

Arianna McMorris serves as ‘supervisor for a day’ in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Debate over Greenport mini-railroad continues as Rotary, residents argue over proposed location

Mitchell Park offers dose of normalcy this summer with return of Dances, Shakespeare

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Aug. 6

All the places to buy roadside oysters on the North Fork, Shelter Island

Inside the Artists’ Studio: Louise Crandell, East Marion

WEATHER

Expect rain early today with a high temperature of about 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.