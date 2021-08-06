Blotters: Drug and DWI arrests reported in Riverhead, Flanders

Riverhead Town Police charged Thurston Bell, 47, of Riverhead with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Saturday morning on Pulaski Street in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Police arrested Gerber Lopezgarcia, 26, of Flanders for driving while intoxicated after he fled the scene of a crash last week.

Police responded to the crash, which resulted in minor injuries, in Flanders on July 26. The police report noted that there was an open container of beer in Mr. Lopezgarcia’s vehicle, and he had red, glassy eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

Mr. Lopezgarcia has been charged with first-offense DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

• Police arrested Francisco Andresmiguel, 44, of Riverhead in Riverside on Sunday after his girlfriend called to report him driving drunk.

The officer who subsequently pulled him over reported that Mr. Andresmiguel had glassy eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. The report notes that he took his girlfriend’s car without permission. Mr. Andresmiguel was arrested, charged with DWI and unlicensed driving and held for arraignment.

• Santiago Corderosumba, 36, of Riverhead was arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays Saturday,after a police officer observed him fail to yield the right of way at a red light, forcing the officer to brake suddenly to avoid hitting him.

After conducting a traffic stop, police reported Mr. Corderosumba was intoxicated and smelled like alcohol. He’s been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, driving without a license and failing to yield to right of way at a red signal.

• A complainant calling from Riverside reported to Southampton police that she was scammed out of $2,000 on Friday by someone posing as an Amazon representative and claiming a fraudulent purchase had been made on her account.

She called a number sent via text, allegedly from Amazon, to confirm the purchase and was instructed to purchase gift cards and send photos of their serial numbers so that an equivalent amount could be deposited into her account. She complied, but no deposits were made.

• Two women stole $27 worth of merchandise from the Gap Outlet in Tanger Outlets Saturday morning, according to police.

• Someone smashed the window of a shed on Lewin Farm on Sound Avenue in Wading River Monday night, causing about $150 worth of damage, according to police.

• An employee of the Flanders 7-Eleven called police Saturday to report shoplifting there.

A reporting officer located the subjects, who walked out without paying for two cases of Corona beer, near the store and were then identified by the, who requested that they pay for the beer and not return.

The subjects were issued a “Notice of Trespass.”

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.