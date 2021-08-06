Wild carjacking on Route 58, More apartments proposed downtown

A new apartment building is being proposed for the site of this house on McDermott Avenue. Credit: Tim Gannon

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 6.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Reuse Area once again bustling after being shut down during pandemic

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wild carjacking on Route 58 leads to arrest of hallucinating homeless man

New four-story apartment building planned for downtown Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 7

Inside the Artists’ Studios: Cindy Pease Roe, Southold

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the entire weekend with temperatures expected to remain in the low to mid-80s.