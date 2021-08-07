Police: two injured in incident at Jamesport nursery

Two employees who live at the Half Hollow Nursery on the Main Road in Jamesport were injured in separate incidents and had to be taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center just after midnight on Saturday, according to Riverhead Police.

The first call came at 12:22 a.m. when employees who live at the farm said that a employee was injured from what appeared to be an assault and was in need of medical assistance, police said.

While officers were investigating the first call, a second 911 call was received from employees/residents of nursery stating that they had another employee appeared to be injured from an assault and who was in need of medical attention.

Police determined that the two incidents took place at different locations at the business.

Both victims were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance and both had injuries that police said were “non-life threatening.”

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be held in confidence.