Two arrests made after robbery and beating of man on West Main Street

Two teenagers were arrested late Friday night on robbery charges, according to Riverhead Town Police.

On Friday at 11:23 P.M., police responded to the area of West Main Street and Griffing Avenue in reference to a reported robbery.

A passing motorist told police he observed a man tackle the 35-year-old victim to the ground in the road, according to police, who said a second man then began kicking and punching the victim while he was on the ground.

The man who witnessed the attack turned his car around to help the victim, and the two suspects fled north on Griffing Avenue.

The victim told the man who assisted him that the two men robbed him of his cash and sneakers, according to police.

While responding to the scene, a Riverhead Police K-9 Officer observed two men fleeing north on Griffing Avenue, in the area of Railroad Avenue, and the two were stopped by the K-9 Officer.

Police determined that those two suspects were the people who punched, kicked and robbed the other man, and they were arrested, and charged with second-degree robbery, according to police.

One suspect was identified as Francisco Pablo, 18, of Southampton, and the other was an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile from Flanders, police said.

The victim of the attack was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated and released for minor injuries..