Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos

Credit: Bill Landon

The popular Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race once again drew hundreds to the Peconic Riverfront Saturday to watch paddlers battle it out in festive makeshift vessels.

There were four races this year, including the Youth Regatta and the The Supervisor’s Cup — a showdown between Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Councilman Ken Rothwell, who filled in for Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and lost to his neighbor in the south.

There were also a half-dozen awards for spirit and creativity.

It was the first race in two years after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.