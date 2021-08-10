Former Riverhead resident Dolores Antoinette De Girolamo of Raleigh, N.C., died Aug. 8, 2021, at her home. She was 79.

Born July 14, 1942, in Queens, she was the daughter of John and Theresa (Arenella) Spinelli. She lived in Riverhead from 2004 to 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1999. She is survived by her companion, Alfred Hurst; her daughter, Teresa Zillmann; her sons, Thomas and Kenneth; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Michael Spinelli.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, for a closing prayer and the procession to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead for a funeral Mass at 11. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.