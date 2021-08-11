Gov. Cuomo announces resignation, Triple Five breaks off IDA agreement in Brookhaven
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 11.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Gov. Cuomo announces resignation amidst allegations of sexual misconduct; effective in 14 days
Triple Five, faced with losing IDA benefits, scraps aviation plans at former Dowling site
Department of Health sends COVID guidance to schools, here’s what it says
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town may ditch beach and dump stickers in favor of hanging placards
NORTHFORKER
The most Instagrammable spots on the North Fork
Stamp your passport with these fun hikes and lunch options across Southold Town
WEATHER
There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.