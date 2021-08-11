Gov. Cuomo announces resignation, Triple Five breaks off IDA agreement in Brookhaven

June 7, 2021 – NYC – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provide a COVID-19 update. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Gov. Cuomo announces resignation amidst allegations of sexual misconduct; effective in 14 days

Triple Five, faced with losing IDA benefits, scraps aviation plans at former Dowling site

Department of Health sends COVID guidance to schools, here’s what it says

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town may ditch beach and dump stickers in favor of hanging placards

NORTHFORKER

The most Instagrammable spots on the North Fork

Stamp your passport with these fun hikes and lunch options across Southold Town

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.