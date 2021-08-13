Cops: Riverhead woman punched, bit sheriff deputy during DWI traffic stop

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An intoxicated Riverhead woman allegedly assaulted a Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Daniela Pintado, 21, punched a deputy in the face and bit his index finger, resulting in the deputy needing medical treatment at a local hospital, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 10:12 p.m. when a deputy stopped Ms. Pintado for speeding through the Riverside traffic circle and failing to maintain her lane of travel. Ms. Pintado allegedly showed signs of intoxication and became aggressive and volatile and attempted to walk away as the deputy interviewed her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy continued to interview her, Ms. Pintado then flailed her arms and punched and bit the deputy. The deputy sustained injuries to his face and right index finger.

Ms. Pintado was transported to a local hospital to have blood drawn. She was treated and released.

She faces a top charge of second-degree assault, a felony. She also faces misdemeanor charges of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

“I will not tolerate instances of assaults on my staff, whether they occur in the community or in the correctional facilities,” Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon said in a statement. “We will seek to have this defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Arraignment information was not immediately available.