Blotters: $15K reported stolen from Pulaski Street business

A woman stole an estimated $15,000 in cash from Hairstyles in Motion on Pulaski Street in Riverhead Sunday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person entered a building on 3rd Street in Riverhead Monday afternoon and stole $1,913 in cash, according to police. The case has been turned over to the detective division.

• A man stole a cash register and two donation jars from Cuddy’s on 3rd Street in Jamesport. Additional information was not available. The detective division is investigating, according to police.

• A black utility trailer was reported stolen from Tractor Supply Company on Route 25 in Calverton Saturday night, according to police.

• A man removed two 12-packs of Corona beer from the Shell gas station on West Main Street Friday afternoon and fled the area, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested Rosa Lascano, 40, of Riverhead last Thursday for driving a vehicle with suspended registration, following an insurance lapse in November 2020.

According to a police report, an officer pulled her over on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays for driving with her passenger side headlight out. Ms. Lascano was released on uniform traffic tickets to appear in court at a later date.

• Last Friday, a caller reported his license plate had gone missing in Riverside after noticing it was gone from his trailer. According to an incident report, he told police he noticed the license plate was missing a few days after he used the trailer to transport a Jeep.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.