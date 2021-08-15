Cops: Riverhead man arrested in connection to three burglaries

A Riverhead man allegedly responsible for multiple burglaries was arrested Saturday, according to Riverhead Town police.

An investigation by Riverhead detectives led to the arrest of Kenneth Hughes, 33, who was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary. Police charged him for burglaries at Cuddy’s Bar on Third Street in South Jamesport, Green Island Distributors on West Main Street and Riverwalk Bar and Grille on Peconic Avenue, both in Riverhead.

He was also charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property related to the burglary at Green Island Distributors.

Police arrested Mr. Hughes in the Industrial Boulevard area of Riverhead. He was transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

The investigation into additional reported burglaries is ongoing by Riverhead detectives and additional charges are expected, police said.