Police: Flanders man threatened person with knife

A Flanders man was arrested Saturday evening for threatening another person with a knife at a residence on Flanders Road, according to a Southampton Town police press release.

The Southampton Town Police Department received a 911 call involving a person threatening another with a knife around 7 p.m. Saturday. Patrol units responded to the residence and arrested Ralph Maffei, 57, and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

He was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held for a Sunday morning arraignment.