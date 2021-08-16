Riverhead Raceway: Baker’s ride goes from 12th to first

Starting 12th in Saturday night’s NASCAR Modified feature at Riverhead Raceway may not have been ideal, bit it didn’t deter John Baker of Brookhaven from racing to his second win of the season — and fourth of his career — in a 50-lap feature event.

“This thing was just right tonight and I was able to make my way through the pack,” said Baker.

For the second week in a row, Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead was a runner-up. Kyle Soper of Manorville was third, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills fourth and Chris Young of Calverton fifth.

The Figure Eights returned to action after a month layoff, providing a wild finish to a 15-lap event that saw Vinny Biondolillo of Farmingville win his first career feature while spinning backwards!

As the race was coming to a conclusion, the traffic at the “X” was getting more frequent. As they raced off turn four to come down to the checker flag, Biondolillo was clipped in the intersection by Brian Hansen. At first it appeared that Joe Warren Jr. crossed the line first. However, race director Scott Tapley requested a replay and upon further review it was determined that Biondolillo’s rear bumper brought him first. Warren of Ridge was second. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue took third.

One week removed from his march from 26th to third in a 50-lap Legend Race Car national qualifier, Anthony Marsh of Riverhead gained his first career triumph. This time he only had to come from the eighth starting berth. Kevin Nowak of Medford was second, with Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches third.

A 20-lap Mini Stock race turned into a long battle between Joe Cooke Jr. of Shirley and eventual winner Ryan Warren of Ridge complete with a photo finish. The tandem ran side by side with the checkers waving in the air. After a review, it was determined that Warren won the race by 0.005 seconds. Defending champion C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead was third.

Giavanna Agugliaro of Islip, in just her third start, won a 15-lap Bandolero Group B feature.

Darren Krantz Jr. of Huntington took the victory in a 15-lap Bandolero Group A main event for the third time this season.

Roger Tramm of Yaphank scored his first career victory in a 40-lap 8-Cylinder Enduro.

Joey Palmeri Jr. of Lindenhurst outlasted Sean Adler and brother John Palmeri, both out of Lindenhurst, to win his first event of 2021, a 4/6-Cylinder Demolition Derby.