Bogdan ‘Bogie’ Futerko
On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, former Riverhead resident Bogdan “Bogie” Futerko passed away at his home in Georgia.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, to Michael Futerko and Mary Kuz. Bogdan was first-generation American and grew up in the Polish Town area of Riverhead.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary Futerko; his oldest sister, Bogdonna; and older brother, Raymond. He is survived by his older sister, Erika, and his children, Danielle and Michael. He also left behind five grandchildren, Clifton, Destiny, Mikey, Skyler and Jada; one great-grandchild, Ari; and many nieces and nephews.
He was liked and loved by many in the Riverhead community. He will be greatly missed.
