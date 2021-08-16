On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, former Riverhead resident Bogdan “Bogie” Futerko passed away at his home in Georgia.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1951, to Michael Futerko and Mary Kuz. Bogdan was first-generation American and grew up in the Polish Town area of Riverhead.

He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary Futerko; his oldest sister, Bogdonna; and older brother, Raymond. He is survived by his older sister, Erika, and his children, Danielle and Michael. He also left behind five grandchildren, Clifton, Destiny, Mikey, Skyler and Jada; one great-grandchild, Ari; and many nieces and nephews.

He was liked and loved by many in the Riverhead community. He will be greatly missed.

