Arson squad investigating suspicious fire near vacant building on West Main Street

Police are investigating an early morning near a vacant building on West Main Street. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad is investigating an early morning fire that started outside a vacant building on West Main Street Tuesday.

Riverhead Town police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to 305 W. Main St. at about 4:30 a.m. to a report of a fire. The fire department extinguished the fire, which was burning alongside a vacant building, police said.

The Riverhead Town Fire Marshal responded and determined the fire was suspicious, police said. Riverhead detectives also responded and determined the fire started outside of the building and spread to its side, causing some damage.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.