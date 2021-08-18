Masks returning when students are back in school, Suffolk Theater announces vaccination rules

Riverhead Superintendent Augustine Tornatore, center, recommended a mask mandate to begin the school year Tuesday night. The Board of Education approved the reopening plan by a 4-3 vote. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 18.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Masks to be required indoors to start new school year in Riverhead

Suffolk Theater announces vaccination, COVID test requirement for entry to all events

At SLG Dance Company, dancers perform to raise awareness, funds for charitable causes

NORTHFORKER

Broadway comes to the North Fork as stars of ‘Mean Girls’ to perform at Rose Hill Vineyards

The List: The best big salads on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.