Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck in Riverside

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was struck Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Ford Explorer in Riverside Tuesday afternoon, according to Southampton Town police.

The 40-year-old Riverhead man was crossing south on County Road 94 near the intersection of County Road 51 when he was struck by the eastbound Explorer at about 5:10 p.m.

The man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. About a dozen police police vehicles were at the scene Tuesday, including members of the New York State Police and Suffolk County Sheriffs. A hat and pair of flip flops could be seen in the street where police were investigating.

Southampton detectives are actively investigating and do not currently anticipate any criminal charges. Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton detectives at 631-702-2223.