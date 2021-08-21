Cops: Two-car crash involving stolen vehicle injures four

Four people were injured when the driver of a stolen vehicle who was allegedly impaired by drugs crashed into another car Friday night on Doctors Path and Northville Turnpike.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via medevac and was subsequently arrested, according to Riverhead Town police.

Willie Hopkins, 42, was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer when he crashed into a 2016 Toyota Corolla that had three people in it. The driver of the Corolla and two passengers were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene to treat the injured.

Mr. Hopkins was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs. He has a pending arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

A police press release did not disclose further specifics on the directions the vehicles were headed when the crash occurred.