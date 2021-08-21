Photos: With traditional festival canceled, a new celebration arrives at Polish Hall

A Polish Festival was held outside Polish Hall in Riverhead Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Polish traditions returned to Riverhead Saturday. It wasn’t the typical Polish Street Fair and Festival, which was canceled for the second straight year.

In its place, however, Polish Hall hosted its own celebration with a one-day Polish Festival.

The event featured traditional Polish food, polka music from The Rich Bobinski Orchestra and plenty more Polish traditions. The Polish Town Civic Association plans to resume the annual street fair, which it has hosted since 1975, next summer.

See more photos from Saturday’s event below:

Photos by Bill Landon