Blotter: Multiple thefts reported from cash registers at Riverhead businesses

Someone stole a $700 in cash, along with a cash register, while damaging another cash register at River Walk Bar and Grille on Peconic Avenue last Friday morning, according to police, who said the damage to the second cash register was about $700.

• A man stole $527 from the cash register at Carl’s Equipment on Route 58 last Friday morning, according to police.

• Someone damaged the window at Safe Lite Auto Glass on West Main Street last Friday morning. Police said the value of the damage was about $750.

• An Aquebogue man reported last Thursday afternoon that $2,500 was stolen from his home on Bell Avenue, according to police.

• Alicia Conroy, age and address unavailable, was charged with fourth-degree criminal position of stolen property at about 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Best Buy on Route 58. In addition, police said Ms. Conroy and Alex Capetanos, age and address unavailable, were both charged with trespassing at Hobby Lobby on Route 58.

• Baldomero Perez-Pineda, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated late last Saturday night on Sound Avenue in Northville, according to police.

• Sheiny Milander, 27, address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated last Saturday night on Sound Avenue in Northville. Additional information was not available.

• Southampton police arrested Oscar Picholapunay, 30, of Riverside in his hometown last Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Police stopped Mr. Picholapunay near Marta’s Deli in Riverhead for driving without headlights or taillights and failing to stay in his traffic lane. An incident report notes that Mr. Picholapunay had bloodshot eyes, his breath smelled of alcohol and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Mr. Picholapunay was transported to police headquarters and held for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with his first DWI offense, two equipment violations and moving from his lane unsafely.

• Rocael Alvaradoxuya, 32, of Hampton Bays was arrested in Flanders last Sunday for a DWI.

An incident report notes that police observed Mr. Alvaradoxuya failing to maintain his lane of travel on Flanders Road and when stopped, he had glassy eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he consented to a chemical breath test and was held for arraignment. He’s been charged with his first DWI offense and moving from lane unsafely.

• Police arrested Willie Hopkins, 42, of Riverhead for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle last Wednesday after a Riverside caller complained he drove his vehicle without permission.

According to a police report, Mr. Hopkins returned the vehicle. The caller did not recognize Mr. Hopkins, who was transported to police headquarters. He was later released on a field appearance ticket and is due to appear at the Southampton Town Justice Court.

• A caller complained to police that an unidentified male threw an unknown object at his Flanders home last Thursday, damaging a side window. A police report noted that the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and white sneakers, fled the scene.

• A Flanders woman complained to police last Wednesday that someone had taken the keys to her vehicle. Although the keys were found in her yard, a police report notes the incident could be related to an earlier incident involving the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Riverhead.

• A Riverside caller complained last Thursday that their vehicle had been stolen. Police recovered the vehicle in Riverhead, where its operator was arrested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.