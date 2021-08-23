Paula W. Corwin

Paula W. Corwin of Aquebogue (formerly of Crown Point, N.Y.) passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2021. She was 85.

She was born to Elsie and Willard Wright in Crown Point, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd W. Corwin Jr.

She leaves behind her children, Douglas (Maura), Jeffrey (Michele) and Lucinda (Robert); along with her grandchildren, Blake (Jasmine), Pierce (Elizabeth), Shannon (Paul), Jeff, Krystal, Brittney, Robert Jr., Amanda, Julia and Karen; and her great-grandchildren, Lila, Quinn and Elsie.

A wake is being held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Friday, Aug. 27, between 4 and 7 p.m. A funeral will be held at Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

