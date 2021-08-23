John Chihlas of Southold died Aug. 21 at the age of 85.

He was born June 6, 1936, in Vrontados, Chios, Greece, and emigrated to the U.S. by himself at the age of 18.

Through hard work and a lifetime of kindness and love toward others, John achieved the American Dream. He married his wife, Helen, the love of his life, May 21, 1961, in Queens, N.Y. From there, they moved to New Hyde Park, where they lived for 25 years and raised a beautiful family.

John was the richest man we knew, with a soul flooded with compassion and generosity. He loved and was loved by everyone he knew and cherished life. He was an undimmable light in a world that can often feel cloudy. John was a man of integrity, always leading by example, and leaving behind a profound impact on his loved ones and friends. He truly made the world a much more wonderful place to live in and we can all learn from his example. The world has lost a beautiful soul but his light is now shared with everyone.

John is mourned by his daughter Sophia Chihlas of Philadelphia, Pa.; his daughter Vicki Lampeas and son-in-law, Pete, of Manhasset, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Anthousa Minuti, and brother-in-law, Nedo, of New York, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Stavros, and Eleni, whom he loved with all his heart.

After an amazing and rich life, John, our beloved Papou, left us doing what his true passion in life was: taking care of his family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

